STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Release white paper on KLIS': Bhatti Vikramarka to Telangana government

Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram was constructed only to provide irrigation to just 18 lakh acres. 

Published: 21st January 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the State government release a white paper on the Kaleshwaram LIS. He also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has looted thousands of crores under the pretext of redesigning the Kaleshwaram project. 

Bhatti Vikramarka made these statements while addressing the media at Kothagudem on Wednesday. 

Speaking to the reporters, he pointed out that the Chief Minister escalated the project cost to Rs 80,000 crore in the name of redesigning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project, which was estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,000 crore. 

Alleging that the project cost was increased every six months until it reached a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh crore, Bhatti Vikramarka said that KCR did this only to loot public money.

Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram was constructed only to provide irrigation to just 18 lakh acres. 

​“Though, the State was allowed to lift 450 tmcft water in Kaleshwaram’s first phase, the government utilised only 300 tmcft water,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp