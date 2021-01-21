'Release white paper on KLIS': Bhatti Vikramarka to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the State government release a white paper on the Kaleshwaram LIS. He also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has looted thousands of crores under the pretext of redesigning the Kaleshwaram project.

Bhatti Vikramarka made these statements while addressing the media at Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters, he pointed out that the Chief Minister escalated the project cost to Rs 80,000 crore in the name of redesigning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project, which was estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

Alleging that the project cost was increased every six months until it reached a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh crore, Bhatti Vikramarka said that KCR did this only to loot public money.

Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram was constructed only to provide irrigation to just 18 lakh acres.

​“Though, the State was allowed to lift 450 tmcft water in Kaleshwaram’s first phase, the government utilised only 300 tmcft water,” he said.