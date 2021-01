Renowned Urdu poet Rahman Jami passes away at 85

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Urdu poet Rahman Jami breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 85.

​His funeral prayers were performed at a mosque in Mehdipatnam and he was laid to rest at Masjid-e-Alamgir in Shantinagar.

A prominent writer, Rahman has written over twelve books on poetry and poetics. He has been awarded several national and state awards for his work.

His book include Mumtaz Mustafa Mere, Sistat, Arghan, Saqhiya, Nasha, Beqhodia, Jamma Anna and so on.

He also translated more than 10 poems of balladeer Gaddar from Telugu. In his last days, Rahman was working on his book Adooni.