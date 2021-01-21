'Set aside politics for Ram Mandir': BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fundraising drive for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya kicked off in state on Wednesday with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay making an appeal to all parties to set politics aside for the cause of collecting donations for temple construction.

While Sanjay took part in the fundraising drive at Seva Lal Basti in Borabanda, the BJP cadre and the activists of VHP and RSS, along with other political party leaders, participated in the campaign, which will continue till February 10 across the state. The VHP, meanwhile, formed special teams to reach out to every Hindu household to collect funds.

“The fundraising drive is being organised not just to collect money but also to involve all people in the holy cause. Ram Mandir Nirman aimed at building up responsibility among the people regarding Sanathan Dharma,” Sanjay said.

Ponnala gives Rs 1,00,116

Taking inspiration from President Ram Nath Kovind, who donated Rs 5 lakh for the purpose, former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah sent a Rs 1,00,116 cheque to the President as his contribution for temple construction.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan’s Telangana convenor Bandaru Ramesh said that the volunteers have reached out to over 4,000 villages in the state.

“There is a very good response from all sections of people. They are generously donating for the construction of the temple. Our target is to reach out to three crore people in the State and we will achieve it by February 10,” he said.

9-year-old donates Rs 1,000 for Ram Mandir

A nine-year-old girl on Wednesday donated Rs 1,000 that she had saved in her money bank toy to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khsetra and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Members of the two organisations collected donations at Sri Gidde Perumandla Swamy temple in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The girl, Hamsini, studying in class VI, is aware of the temple’s construction by seeing coverage on TV and social media.