Telangana government to provide 10 per cent reservations for economically weaker sections

"The total reservations will reach 60 per cent, once the ten per cent reservations are implemented for EWS," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Thursday

Published: 21st January 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to provide ten per cent reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and employment.
 
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to conduct a high level review on the subject in two to three days time and give directions to officials to implement 10 per cent reservations for EWS.

"There is a need to provide ten per cent reservations to economically weaker sections. The EWS reservations will be implemented while continuing the present reservations. We have been implementing 50 per cent reservations for BCs. The total reservations will reach 60 per cent, once the ten per cent reservations are implemented for EWS," the Chief Minister said here on Thursday.

