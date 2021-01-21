Telangana man dies in US month before returning home 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An original resident of Telangana residing in the United States of America, who was set to return to India and get married here next month, met with a tragic end there.

​29-year-old P Nikhil Rao from Huzurabad in Karimnagar had high fever and passed away battling the sickness on Monday night.

Sources said Nikhil had been planning to return home in February and had informed family members to fix an alliance. He was working as a software engineer and had recently received his H-1B visa.

Nikhil is a resident of Vidyanagar in Huzurabad.

Local MLA and Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited the house of the deceased and consoled his family members on Wednesday.