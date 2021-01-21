Will KCR pass on the baton to son after Ugadi? Scion gets backing of Talasani, 2 MLAs

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: The KTR-CM chorus is only becoming louder by the day. On Wednesday, two legislators and one minister felt that Industries Minister KT Rama Rao should step into the shoes of his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sooner than later.

They feel that Rama Rao is quite capable of steering the state as the next chief minister. They do not see anything wrong in having a change of guard in the state. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivasa Yadav said, ‘‘What is wrong if KTR becomes the chief minister?” But, as a after-thought, he added that it was a decision that KCR had to take at an appropriate time.

In Nizamabad district, Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir Mohammed pointed out that millennials among the MLAS in the ruling party wanted to see KTR as the next chief minister. “KTR is a capable leader,” he said and added that if KTR becomes the next chief minister, development of the State would be much faster.

​The Bodhan MLA further added, “We want KTR to be the leader of the House when the Assembly meets for its next session.”

The Budget Session of the Assembly is slated to be held in February or March. Another TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy representing Nizamabad Rural Asssembly constituency said that there was nothing wrong if KTR became the chief minister of the state.

On Sunday, Health Minister E Rajender, in an interview to a vernacular news channel said, what was wrong if KCR handed over the mantle to KTR. Stating that there might be change of guard in the State, Rajender asked if the change took place and KTR became the CM, what was wrong in it.

Earlier, TRS MLA DS Redya Naik and State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy too spoke on similar lines. Sukhender Reddy described KTR as a good administrator.

However, there was no official word from TRS leadership on any move to make KTR the next CM.

The speculation that KTR would become Chief Minister is gaining credence, as neither the Chief Minister nor the TRS working president are keeping a check on the Ministers or MLAs who are commenting openly about the CM post.

KTR was made party working president immediately after the Assembly elections in 2018. It remains to be seen whether KTR would get the promotion.

The ‘muhurtums’ in circulation among the people are that KTR may assume charge as CM in February itself or after Ugadi, or after the TRS plenary to be held in April. TRS social media cell convener Manne Krishank said that if KTR became the CM, then KCR might play an active role at national politics to build an alternative front to the BJP and also resolve agrarian problems.

