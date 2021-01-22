STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight women, auto driver killed in Telangana's Nalgonda mishap

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers.

The mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw after an SUV hit it while overtaking a container truck, at Angadipet in Pedda Adeselapalli mandal in Nalgonda on Thursday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Eight women and the driver of the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in were killed on Thursday evening when an SUV hit their vehicle while overtaking a container truck at Angadipet in Pedda Adeselapalli mandal here. According to police, the auto driver was taking the women — all farm labourers — back to their village, Chintalabavi, after their day’s work when the mishap occurred. 

All in all, there were 20 passengers in the auto, including the driver. Three of the deceased are from one family: The auto driver, Kottam Mallesh (40), his mother Kottam Peddamma (60) and his wife Kottam Chandramma (35). 

The driver drove the auto right into the Bolero SUV which suddenly came in his way after overtaking the truck. All the nine victims, including the driver, died on the spot. The other victims have been identified as: K Alivelamma, 35, N Peddamma, 40, N Saidamma, 45, G Iddamma, 48, G Lingamma, 40, and N Anjamma, 50. Of the remaining 11 passengers, who were injured, six were rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment and the others are battling for their life at the hospital in Devarakonda.

District SP AV Ranganath, who visited the accident spot, said: “We tested the container driver with a breath analyser and found that he was drunk. The P.A. Pally police have booked him under Section 304.”
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the road accident and enquired with the officials about the circumstances that caused it. 

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers. Rao also instructed the medical officers to administer the best treatment to the injured.

