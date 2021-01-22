STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pay hike will leave RTC bleeding: Officials to Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Authorities suggest fare hike to save the cash-strapped Corporation

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

RTC

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pay hike for employees of the State-owned Road Transport Corporation would financially burden the loss-making RTC further, officials informed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. The officials suggested to Rao to hike RTC fares. The other way out would be for the State government to provide huge financial assistance to the corporation.  

The CM held a review on the RTC at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials were present.The officials are said to have told Rao that the increased fuel prices and lockdown had driven the RTC into further losses. 

When the bus fares were hiked the last time, the diesel price was Rs 67/litre. But, soon after the diesel price shot up by Rs 15/litre.  “If the salaries of employees are hiked now, the RTC cannot bear the same. The bus charges should be hiked or the government should provide financial assistance to the RTC,” the officials told Rao.

Cargo services a hit

RTC officials said occupancy in buses to Andhra Pradesh had reached 58 per cent. “We are now earning Rs 9 crore income daily. Things will improve further in future,” the officials said. They said that the recently launched Cargo services too were successful. “We have delivered 17.72 lakh parcels under Cargo service and earned Rs 22.61 crore,” they told the CM.

After the meeting, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajya Kumar announced that the Chief Minister has permitted the RTC to operate 75 per cent of city services. At present, the RTC is operating only 50 per cent of the city services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTC Chandrasekhar Rao RTC pay hike
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp