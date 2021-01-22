Rs 36.73 crore for development of tourism infrastructure at Alampur Jogulamba Temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to boost tourism in the State and to get it back on its feet, almost Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned by the State government, announced the Minister of State for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture V. Srinivas Goud on Thursday. Of the amount, around Rs 36.73 crore have been sanctioned for the development of tourism infrastructure at Alampur Jogulamba Temple. The works include setting up of gardens, amphitheater, food court and a rain water harvesting project.