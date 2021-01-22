Strengthen party before MLC polls: TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TRS working president KT Rama Rao directed the MLAs and party leaders to work in coordination to strengthen the party ahead of MLC and municipal elections. A meeting was conducted with district MLAs and important leaders in the party office at Hyderabad on Thursday. He informed Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to coordinate with all party leaders in the erstwhile Khammam district. During the meeting, the district’s MLAs presented development details in their respective constituencies. Earlier, former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao met Rama Rao for a few minutes.