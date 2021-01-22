STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao pledges land to help autorickshaw drivers

Lauding the Minister for his efforts, the autorickshaw drivers and his families thanked Harish for his efforts. 

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: At a time when citizens consider most politicians to be the ones who plunder public money and amass huge assets, Finance Minister T Harish Rao set an example as to how politicos should work for the welfare of people. In a novel initiative to help the autorickshaw drivers, who have been suffering a lot since the lockdown, the district officials, under the guidance of the Finance Minister, have set up Siddipet District Autorickshaw Credit Co-operative Society (SDACCS).

Meanwhile, in a bid to promote the society, Harish mortgaged his own land to mobilise `45 lakh, which he then deposited in the society itself. Lauding the Minister for his efforts, the autorickshaw drivers and his families thanked Harish for his efforts. 

In the meantime, stating that the government will take all necessary steps to vaccinate schoolteachers, who are supposed to hold physical classes as soon as the schools reopen, Finance Minister T Harish Rao promised the Education Department officials to take up the matter with the Chief Minister. 

He made this statement while holding a preparatory meeting with government school principals and education Department officials in Siddipet on Thursday, ahead of schools reopening in Telangana on February 1.

Later in the day, he held a review meeting on Dharani, during which he directed the public representatives to process all 44,583 applications received for regularisation of sada bainamas within three months.

