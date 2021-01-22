STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy refuses to be poll in-charge

Subsequently, former MLC M Ranga Reddy suggested Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s name as in-charge.

HYDERABAD: Evidently hurt over the “RSS” tag, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy is said to have rejected the Congress proposal to act as in-charge for the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy MLC constituency election. He is said to have asked AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore as to how can he could help Congress win the election with an “RSS background” which party seniors often accuse him of having.

Tagore held a meeting with key leaders from Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad and Rangareddy on Thursday and sought opinions regarding the selection of candidates. At the meeting, former MLA G Chinna Reddy proposed Revanth Reddy as the in-charge for the MLC constituency stating that he had strong cadre in Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad districts.

“Revanth shut down the offer citing that he supposedly had an RSS and BJP background,” said a senior leader who was part of the meeting. Revanth’s comments baffled Congress leaders including TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy. 

Subsequently, former MLC M Ranga Reddy suggested Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s name as in-charge. Tagore will hold meetings on the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election, Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC election, and Warangal, Khammam municipal elections on Friday. The Congress is yet to finalise its candidates for the MLC elections. 

