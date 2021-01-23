STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
221 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Telangana, recoveries at 2,87,899

The samples tested per million population was over 2.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:22 AM

Covaxin

A health official shows a COVID vaccine dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 caseload hurtled past 2.93 lakh with 221 fresh additions and two related fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 36, followed by Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri with 17 and 16 respectively, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on January 22.

The total number of cases stood at 2,93,056 while recoveries were at 2,87,899.

As many as 3,569 patients are under treatment and 30,005 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 76.32 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.24 per cent, while it was 96.8 per cent in the country.

