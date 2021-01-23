STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bowenpally kidnapping case: Local court grants minister Bhuma Akhila Priya conditional bail

In the same case, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Bhargav Ram, husband of Akhila Priya, who is accused number three.

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya

Bhuma Akhila Priya (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, a local court in Secunderabad granted her conditional bail on Friday, in the Bowenpally kidnapping case. She has been directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. 

Akhila Priya, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested on January 6 this year and is in judicial custody at Chanchalguda prison. She is expected to be released from prison on Saturday. The kidnapping case is related to a land dispute in Hafeezpet.

In the same case, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Bhargav Ram, husband of Akhila Priya, who is accused number three. The court took into consideration the submissions of the police, who opposed grant of anticipatory bail when the case investigation was in progress. 

​At present, he is on the run.

Two accused moved to Chanchalguda prison

The three-day police custody of two of the accused in the Bowenpally kidnap case ended on Friday. N Mallikarjuna Reddy and M Sampath have been moved to Chanchalguda central prison on judicial remand. 

According to sources, they were grilled on their role in the kidnap of former badminton player Naveen Rao and his brothers, as they were allegedly in touch with a few suspects days before the offence. 

“The accused Mallikarjuna Reddy and Sampath have been working as the personal assistants of former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. They had knowledge about the kidnap, and helped mobilise miscreants from Kurnool and Vijayawada for the same. The accused also arranged vehicles for the offence,” official sources said.

