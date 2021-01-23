STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'CM K Chandrasekhar Rao slept over EWS quota for long': Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, however, put on a show that he wanted to visit the KLIS, while the actual reason was to pray for his son KT Rama Rao, accused BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the implementation of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) as he is afraid of the former’s proposed Deeksha on January 27.

Speaking to mediapersons after being felicitated by EWS members for forcing the Chief Minister to announce the quota, the BJP leader said KCR is not interested in extending the benefit which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided two years ago. 

“Despite there being a need to give relief to upper castes, who are living in abject poverty, KCR had ignored the stark reality and was sleeping over it. It’s only after I announced the Deeksha, he woke up and made the announcement,” Sanjay Kumar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to pressure KCR to implement the quota as he is habituated to announcing several measures and forgetting about them, he said. 

“Even the Reddys and Velamas are living in poverty. There was a time when they used to provide employment to people and help them financially. Now, they are at the receiving end,” he said. 

Referring to KCR’s recent visit to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he said it was intended to pray to God to ensure that there are no obstacles when the time comes to make his son and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister of Telangana. 

“It was a pooja meant for Dosha Nivarana. The irony is that KTR himself is a dosham, and if he is removed, the very purpose of the pooja is defeated,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, put on a show that he wanted to visit the KLIS, while the actual reason was to pray for his son. “KCR is a consummate actor. If a producer casts him as a villain, they can complete the movie in just one day as KCR does not need to rehearse for the role,” he said.

