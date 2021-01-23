Colgate Palmolive India fined Rs 65,000 for unfair trade practices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned consumer products company, Colgate Palmolive India, has been penalised Rs 65,000 by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sangareddy, for unfair trade practices.

The penalty amount includes Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony to a 67-year-old pensioner from Sangareddy, who was sold the company’s Max Fresh toothpaste at an unfair price.

It also includes Rs 5,000 for his litigation costs and Rs 50,000 to the Consumer Welfare Fund.

In his petition, Ch Nagender complained that the MRP of a 150 g pack of Max Fresh was Rs 92 when he bought it at a supermarket, while the 50 g pack cost Rs 20. He pointed out that the MRP for the 150 g pack was higher by Rs 32.

While the company argued in its defence that it has the freedom as a manufacturer to fix the price for its products, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that it cannot charge different prices for the same product, amounting to unfair trade practice.

The judgement was pronounced on Thursday and the company has been given 30 days to pay the compensation to the complainant.