STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dharani portal issue: Telangana HC extends stay on gathering Aadhaar, caste details

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioners’ counsels (whose petitions have been disposed of) to assist it in the lead matter for adjudication.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that numerous petitions on a similar issue will not be entertained, the Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of a batch of petitions filed on the Dharani portal issue, except for three public interest litigations (PILs) for further adjudication. 

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioners’ counsels (whose petitions have been disposed of) to assist it in the lead matter for adjudication.

It also extended the stay on the state government insisting for Aadhaar, caste and family members’ details of non-agricultural property owners to be filled on the portal till further orders. The court directed the state Advocate General (AG) to get instructions from the cabinet sub-committee on the objections raised on Dharani.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with a batch of petitions which have challenged the government’s decision to seek the details for the portal.

Earlier, the High Court had permitted the State to go ahead with the registration of non-agricultural properties using the old procedure. During the hearing, state Advocate General BS Prasad sought some time to get instructions from the government on the digital transformation of land records. 

Currently, the issue, which included seeking Aadhaar and caste details, is before the cabinet sub-committee, he said.

After hearing the AG’s submission, the bench extended the court’s earlier interim orders and posted the matter to June 21. Meanwhile, advocate Vasudha Nagaraj submitted that a PIL filed by her clients K Veeramallu, president of Aadhaar Society from Warangal; and S Kanna Raju, member of Adivasula Hakkula Parirakshana Sangam, Khammam; is different from the above batch of petitions. 

Her clients have sought a stay on the registration of properties in Schedule V areas of Telangana through the Dharani portal operationalised vide the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020. 

The court had earlier tagged this PIL with the batch petitions, she noted. The counsel also said the government has already filed a counter affidavit on the issue, but not the Centre.

The bench said it will detach the PIL for a separate hearing, directed the Centre to file its counter affidavit and posted the matter to August 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Dharani portal issue
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp