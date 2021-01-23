Dharani portal issue: Telangana HC extends stay on gathering Aadhaar, caste details

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that numerous petitions on a similar issue will not be entertained, the Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of a batch of petitions filed on the Dharani portal issue, except for three public interest litigations (PILs) for further adjudication.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioners’ counsels (whose petitions have been disposed of) to assist it in the lead matter for adjudication.

It also extended the stay on the state government insisting for Aadhaar, caste and family members’ details of non-agricultural property owners to be filled on the portal till further orders. The court directed the state Advocate General (AG) to get instructions from the cabinet sub-committee on the objections raised on Dharani.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with a batch of petitions which have challenged the government’s decision to seek the details for the portal.

Earlier, the High Court had permitted the State to go ahead with the registration of non-agricultural properties using the old procedure. During the hearing, state Advocate General BS Prasad sought some time to get instructions from the government on the digital transformation of land records.

Currently, the issue, which included seeking Aadhaar and caste details, is before the cabinet sub-committee, he said.

After hearing the AG’s submission, the bench extended the court’s earlier interim orders and posted the matter to June 21. Meanwhile, advocate Vasudha Nagaraj submitted that a PIL filed by her clients K Veeramallu, president of Aadhaar Society from Warangal; and S Kanna Raju, member of Adivasula Hakkula Parirakshana Sangam, Khammam; is different from the above batch of petitions.

Her clients have sought a stay on the registration of properties in Schedule V areas of Telangana through the Dharani portal operationalised vide the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020.

The court had earlier tagged this PIL with the batch petitions, she noted. The counsel also said the government has already filed a counter affidavit on the issue, but not the Centre.

The bench said it will detach the PIL for a separate hearing, directed the Centre to file its counter affidavit and posted the matter to August 27.