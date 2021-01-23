No extension to academic year in Telangana, SSC board exams from May 17-26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department issued the timetable for the academic year on Saturday. It announced that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X exam will be held between May 17 and May 26. May 26 is also the last working day for the current academic year, the department said.

The department said it would have 86 working days for conducting conventional classes for Class IX and X in the current academic year starting on February 1. The summative assessment exams are scheduled from May 7 to May 13 and formative assessment between March 15 and April 15.

Schools had 115 days of virtual classes to finish 30 per cent of the syllabus. They now have less than 60 days to finish off the remaining 70 per cent of the syllabus before summative assessment followed by the boards.

The state government released the schedule denying the requests of teachers and private schools management associations who wanted the academic year to be extended till June 31.

Schools as usual will run from 8:45 am to 4 pm. Attendance is not mandatory for the current academic year.