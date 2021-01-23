Ranikhet disease takes toll on poultry industry

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though the state has not reported any bird flu cases yet, the rapid spread of Ranikhet disease is reportedly taking a toll on the poultry industry in Bommakal village, situated close to Karimnagar city.

According to sources, hundreds of chickens have died due to the disease in the past few days, forcing the farm owners to dump the carcasses of the birds in public places.

According to sources, the villagers are in the grip of fear after finding heaps of dead chicken by the roadside.

Meanwhile, soon after noticing this, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry deputy director Bandari Narender alerted the officials concerned and deployed special teams in Bommakal to take necessary measures to avoid the spreading of the disease further.

He has also requested the farm owners not to dump the carcasses of the birds in public places as it might induce the spreading of the virus.

“Instead of abandoning it in open areas, burn the carcasses after dumping them in huge pits and then fill the pit with soil,” Narender suggested.

Meanwhile, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department officials said that they have already started spreading awareness among people on Ranikhet disease.