Telangana allots Rs seven crore for PV Science Forum

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has allotted Rs 7 crore to develop the PV Science Forum (PV Vignana Vedika) in Warangal ahead of the centenary birth anniversary celebration of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Centenary Celebrations and MP K Keshava Rao announced this on Friday.

Goud, who visited Warangal village with other state officials, said the reforms introduced by the late PM will be reflected at this knowledge centre in a way that will be passed onto future generations.

The government also plans to develop Warangal into a tourist destination. Therefore, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it has decided to turn Narasimha Rao’s house in Warangal into a museum.

It also has proposals to create a science fiction theme park and plans to develop Warangal into an ideal village.

Tourism Corporation MD Manohar, Cultural Affairs Director M Harikrishna, Narasimha Rao’s family members -- Vani Devi and Prabhakar Rao — and PV Centenary Celebration Committee members participated in the event.