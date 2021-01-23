STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana officials foil Maoists plan to plant bombs, kill cops in state

Acting swiftly after being tipped off, the Venkatapuram police foiled an attempt of the Maoists to plant bombs in the forest and kill cops on patrol duty.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

wo cadre were nabbed during the operation.

Two cadre were nabbed during the operation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Timely response by the police officials proved helpful in averting a major explosion which would have possibly claimed the lives of several personnel, in the Chelimela forest area on Friday.

Acting swiftly after being tipped off, the Venkatapuram police foiled an attempt of the Maoists to plant bombs in the forest and kill cops on patrol duty. They also arrested two members of the Maoist party.

According to sources, the police authorities received a tipoff on Friday that the cadre of the banned outfit were planning to plant bombs in Chelimela forest as per the directions of senior party leaders Yapa Narayana alias Haribushan, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkanna, Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, Mylarapu Adelu alias Bhaskar, Bandi Prakash alias Bandi Dada, Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna, Kursam Veeranna alias Bhadru and Wazeedu-Venkatapuram area committee secretary Sudhakar. Militia members of Tadepalli, Chelimela, Jella and Pamunuru assembled with fire arms near the route through which the cops usually travel and tried to plant explosives.

Speaking to the media, Eturnagaram ASP Ghouse Alam said that teams of bomb disposal squad and CRPF 141 battalion ‘F’ coy swung into action soon after receiving information, conducted combing operations in the forest and spotted the Maoists who were waiting with firearms to kill the cops. 

“On seeing the personnel, the cadre tried to escape, but two of them were nabbed. The officials also seized explosive materials from their possession. The arrested persons have been identified as Sodi Kosa alias Mooda and Podium Moodaalu, both residents of Chelimela village,” the ASP said.

Two arrested

Teams of bomb disposal squad and CRPF 141 battalion ‘F’ coy swung into action soon after receiving a tipoff, conducted combing operations and spotted the Maoists who were waiting with firearms. Two cadre were nabbed during the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Telangana Police
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp