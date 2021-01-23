Telangana officials foil Maoists plan to plant bombs, kill cops in state

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Timely response by the police officials proved helpful in averting a major explosion which would have possibly claimed the lives of several personnel, in the Chelimela forest area on Friday.

Acting swiftly after being tipped off, the Venkatapuram police foiled an attempt of the Maoists to plant bombs in the forest and kill cops on patrol duty. They also arrested two members of the Maoist party.

According to sources, the police authorities received a tipoff on Friday that the cadre of the banned outfit were planning to plant bombs in Chelimela forest as per the directions of senior party leaders Yapa Narayana alias Haribushan, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkanna, Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, Mylarapu Adelu alias Bhaskar, Bandi Prakash alias Bandi Dada, Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna, Kursam Veeranna alias Bhadru and Wazeedu-Venkatapuram area committee secretary Sudhakar. Militia members of Tadepalli, Chelimela, Jella and Pamunuru assembled with fire arms near the route through which the cops usually travel and tried to plant explosives.

Speaking to the media, Eturnagaram ASP Ghouse Alam said that teams of bomb disposal squad and CRPF 141 battalion ‘F’ coy swung into action soon after receiving information, conducted combing operations in the forest and spotted the Maoists who were waiting with firearms to kill the cops.

“On seeing the personnel, the cadre tried to escape, but two of them were nabbed. The officials also seized explosive materials from their possession. The arrested persons have been identified as Sodi Kosa alias Mooda and Podium Moodaalu, both residents of Chelimela village,” the ASP said.

Two arrested

