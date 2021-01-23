STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to nominate head of its State Pollution Control Board

The green court had directed the Chairmen of 10 State Pollution Control Boards, including that of Telangana’s, to cease their functioning.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

TSPCB

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (Photo | TSPCB Official Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government issued an order on Friday on the rules prescribing the qualifications for the posts of Chairman, Member Secretary and Members of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. 

According to the new rules, the state government will nominate a person to the post of the TSPCB Chairman based on the prescribed qualifications — “A person having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of matters relating to environmental protection or a person having  knowledge and experience in administering institutions dealing with the matters aforesaid”.

Apart from the Chairman and full-time Member Secretary, the board will also have five nominated government officials, five nominated members of the local authorities, three non-official persons with expertise in agriculture, fishery, industry, trade, labour or related fields, and two persons nominated by the State government to represent the companies or corporations owned, controlled or managed by the State government. 

The new rules can be seen in the backdrop of the 2018 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which was set aside by the Supreme Court. 

The green court had directed the Chairmen of 10 State Pollution Control Boards, including that of Telangana’s, to cease their functioning.

The Apex Court had issued guidelines and directed all states to frame rules on the appointment and qualifications of the officials of their respective pollution control boards. 

Other members

The board will also have five nominated government officials, five nominated members of local authorities, three non-official persons with expertise in agri, fishery, etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Pollution Control Board National Green Tribunal TSPCB
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp