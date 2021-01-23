Telangana to nominate head of its State Pollution Control Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government issued an order on Friday on the rules prescribing the qualifications for the posts of Chairman, Member Secretary and Members of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

According to the new rules, the state government will nominate a person to the post of the TSPCB Chairman based on the prescribed qualifications — “A person having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of matters relating to environmental protection or a person having knowledge and experience in administering institutions dealing with the matters aforesaid”.

Apart from the Chairman and full-time Member Secretary, the board will also have five nominated government officials, five nominated members of the local authorities, three non-official persons with expertise in agriculture, fishery, industry, trade, labour or related fields, and two persons nominated by the State government to represent the companies or corporations owned, controlled or managed by the State government.

The new rules can be seen in the backdrop of the 2018 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which was set aside by the Supreme Court.

The green court had directed the Chairmen of 10 State Pollution Control Boards, including that of Telangana’s, to cease their functioning.

The Apex Court had issued guidelines and directed all states to frame rules on the appointment and qualifications of the officials of their respective pollution control boards.

Other members

​

The board will also have five nominated government officials, five nominated members of local authorities, three non-official persons with expertise in agri, fishery, etc.