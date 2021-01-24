STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wants PRLIS ready by 2021-end

`2K cr to be released to pay bills for Palamaru, Dindi schemes; TS Budget to sanction funds.

Published: 24th January 2021

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday, directed officials to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by this year-end. He also instructed them to complete the Dindi project in next six months. Rao announced that sufficient funds would be allocated in the 2021-22 Budget for these two projects.

The CM held a review on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi projects at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. KCR directed Principal Secretary, Finance, K Ramakrishna Rao to immediately release `2,000 crore to pay bills for the works done on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi. Rao also directed district Collectors to pay compensation to oustees under these two projects. Rao also  wanted Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar to hold a meeting with BHEL officials and ensure that motors for the projects reached on time. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holds a review meeting on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi projects at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Now, officials can release funds
Senior officials can from now on sanction emergency irrigation works at their level, Rao said and termed his decision a historic one. They needn’t come to Hyderabad for permissions.The Chief Minister said that the government had accorded permission for the Engineer-in-Chief (General) to release `25 crore per year. Chief Engineers can release up to `5 crore, SEs can release `2 crore a year and executive engineers can sanction works up to `25 lakh. 

Boon for two districts
While the Palamuru-Rangareddy scheme would irrigate the parched Mahbubnagar district, the Dindi project would provide water to fluoride-affected Munugode and Devarakonda areas in Nalgonda district. 
The posts of Maskuris would be merged with the Irrigation department and they would be converted as Lashkars, Rao said.  

Progress of canals
Rao reviewed the progress of Narlapur reservoir, pump house, Narlapur-Edula canal, Edula pump house, Edula-Vattem canal, Vattem reservoir, Vattem-Karivena canal, Karivena reservoir, Karivena-Uddandapur canal and tunnel works.    

The CM directed the officials to prepare the designs for supply of water to areas above Uddandapur. Rao said that once Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Koilsagar and Nettempadu were completed, erstwhile Mahbubnagar district would have an irrigated area of 10 lakh acres. If the Jurala ayacut too was included, the total aycut would touch 11.5 lakh acres, Rao said. 

Bhagiratha bottles only
The CM directed officials to encourage people to use only Mission Bhagiratha water. As the water is now available in bottles, officials from the level of Gram Panchayat to the Secretariat should use these bottles only, Rao said. He said all the required minerals were available in Mission Bhagiratha water

