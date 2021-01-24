Cops foil Aikya Vedika protest in Hyderabad over PRC, many held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of teachers, government employees and pensioners were taken into custody by the police, when they organised a protest against the delay in implementing the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations on Saturday.

Police officials take a woman into custody during the

Aikya Vedika protest in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Aikya Vedika employees had requested police for permission to stage a protest at Dharna Chowk, but were denied permission. Later, the employees and teachers staged a protest near Indira Park. The agitating employees were taken into custody by the police. They alleged that the protests were democratic but the police arrested them. The employees were shifted to Gandhi Nagar, Musheerabad and Chikkadaplli police stations, Aikya Vedika leader Chava Ravi said.

Stir at police stations

The employees continued their protest at the police stations. Several PSU employees and pensioners participated in the protest.