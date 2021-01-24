Hold workshop for co-op banks: CS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to conduct a workshop for all District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) to improve the banks’ economic performances and to extend better services to farmers at their doorsteps.The Chief Secretary chaired the first High Level Committee meeting of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank (TSCAB) for computerisation of 795 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACs). He said in this regard, the State had become a role model in the country. The Chief Secretary requested to create an app to extend services from branches and initiate necessary steps for strengthening of the DCCBs in the State.

Cooperative Credit System

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has advised the officials to prepare a brief note on the report submitted by the High Level Committee on strengthening of Cooperative Credit System in the State