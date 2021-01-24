Hosur Heist: Telangana cops save the day, bust Muthoot dacoity gang

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/HYDERABAD: A day after the day-light robbery at a finance firm rocked Hosur town in Tamil Nadu, seven people were arrested early on Saturday in Telangana, in a joint effort by the State and Tamil Nadu police. The gang was nabbed within a span of 18 hours since the time of the crime and 25-kg gold, seven firearms, 97 live rounds, a container, a car and 13 mobile phones were seized from them. The accused have been identified as Rup Singh Baghal alias B Rup Singh (22), his brother Shankar Singh Baghal (36), J Pavan Kumar Vishkarma (22), J Bhupendhar Majhi (24) and R Vivek Mandal (32), D Teak Ram (55) and P Rajiv Kumar (35) .

One more accused, Amith alias R Vivek Shukla, is absconding. The Cyberabad Police, in a joint operation with their Tamil Nadu counterparts, busted the gang which had looted the Muthoot Finance branch in Krishnagiri district on Friday. The Hyderabad and Rachakonda police were also part of the joint operation. According to sources, last October, the same interstate gang, in an attempt to loot a Muthoot Finance branch at Ludhiana in Punjab, opened fire and killed a civilian. Three of their members were arrested back then.

5 gang members caught in Shamshabad

On Friday morning, six persons wearing helmets and masks entered the Krishnagiri branch, rounded up the staff and tied them up. Brandishing guns, they threatened them, looted around 25 kg of gold jewellery which had been kept as mortgage at the branch and `96,000 in cash. The branch manager, who arrived later, alerted the police. But the gang members fled on three bikes. Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar immediately alerted the Karnataka Police.

Later, police found that the suspects had abandoned the bikes and escaped in a container vehicle and a Sumo, which they hired locally. Based on clues, they got to know that the gang had crossed Karnataka and entered AP. The AP police was alerted immediately and, as a precautionary measure, the Telangana police was also informed the same night.

By then, the gang had escaped from AP and entered Telangana. As the police here were already on high alert and knew that the suspects were armed, Armed Reserve units, armed police teams and ambush teams were deployed at all entry and exit points. At the Raikal toll plaza near Shadnagar, the teams spotted a Sumo and five persons who looked suspicious. They alerted the teams at Shamshabad, who rounded up the passengers when the vehicle reached there.

After two hours of rigorous interrogation, the passengers confessed to their crimes and also gave the police clues about the container vehicle which had entered Hyderabad by then. The Cyberabad police finally intercepted the vehicle at Medchal. After thorough interrogation, police found a custom-made cavity abutting the driver’s cabin, where the stolen gold and weapons were concealed.

Coordination, preparedness helped us nab gang: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: “Apart from the coordination, preparedness to face armed dacoits also helped in nabbing them. Though we suspected the Sumo when it had reached Raikal, we allowed it to move ahead, so that the suspects do not alert their aides in the container vehicle,” said Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar. Krishnagiri SP Bandi Gangadhar said that due to some missing links in the initial stages, the gang escaped in Karnataka and TN. But as the day progressed, police succeeded in getting better clues and shared these with TS police.

Active mobile number helped cops trace route

Hyderabad: Initially, police found that the suspects were on bikes, with helmets and masks. But the bike numbers turned out to be fake. However, the technical team of Krishnagiri police chanced upon a mobile number which was active near the Muthoot Branch in Hosur and tracked its movement in the path of the bikes. One of the accused, Amith, container driver Teak Ram and cleaner Rajiv Kumar were in the vehicle.