KCR is all-rounder in development: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR : Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Saturday that local bodies across the State had been strengthened under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership. He claimed that he had never seen such all-round development in his 40-year-long political career.The Minister was speaking after attending the Panchayat Raj conference held in Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy districts.

Enlisting the various welfare initiatives of the State government, Dayakar Rao said that the credit of releasing `308 crore for rural local bodies goes to the CM. He said the government had given tractors to all gram panchayats of the State and provided tap connections to supply safe drinking water to all villages. He added that the government was constructing nurseries, dumping yards, segregation sheds, Palle Prakruthi Vanams and crematoriums in all villages of the State.

Dayakar Rao said that the government had built one lakh farmers platforms and 2,601 Rythu Vedikas in the State. The Minister also said that they were laying link roads between villages. He added that the State government was receiving several awards for implementing Mission Bhageeratha and sanitation schemes. Even the Centre had declared Telangana as a State with 100 per cent tap connections.

He added that the State was implementing several welfare schemes for the farmers such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24-hour power. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said the State was implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

