STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kishan Reddy bats for Indian vaccine

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Saturday, flagged off campaign vehicles to spread awareness among people on Covid vaccination.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Saturday, flagged off campaign vehicles to spread awareness among people on Covid vaccination. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the people to not have apprehensions over vaccination. He also pointed out that the people behave as if the pandemic has ended after the vaccine was rolled out.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan
Reddy flags off campaign vehicles to spread
awareness among people on Covid vaccination,
on Saturday

While addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy said: “We reached this level due to the dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who constantly monitored the development of Covid vaccine,” Reddy said. Meanwhile, the Minister alleged that some people are politicising the vaccine drive.

“While some sections of people are seeking vaccination, some are not trusting the Indian vaccine. They think that only vaccines developed by western countries are good,” he said. Expressing disappointment over unnecessary allegations, Kishan said that some persons were unfairly linking certain deaths, which had no connection to it, with the vaccine. Urging the people to continue following Covid norms even after taking the vaccine, he pointed out that the pandemic has not ended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp