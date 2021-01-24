Kishan Reddy bats for Indian vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Saturday, flagged off campaign vehicles to spread awareness among people on Covid vaccination. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the people to not have apprehensions over vaccination. He also pointed out that the people behave as if the pandemic has ended after the vaccine was rolled out.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan

Reddy flags off campaign vehicles to spread

awareness among people on Covid vaccination,

on Saturday

While addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy said: “We reached this level due to the dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who constantly monitored the development of Covid vaccine,” Reddy said. Meanwhile, the Minister alleged that some people are politicising the vaccine drive.

“While some sections of people are seeking vaccination, some are not trusting the Indian vaccine. They think that only vaccines developed by western countries are good,” he said. Expressing disappointment over unnecessary allegations, Kishan said that some persons were unfairly linking certain deaths, which had no connection to it, with the vaccine. Urging the people to continue following Covid norms even after taking the vaccine, he pointed out that the pandemic has not ended.