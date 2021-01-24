STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Market yards to remain operational in Telangana, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

The chief minister, at a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan here, said that he wanted farmers to take their produce to the market committees and sell it there.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that market yards would continue to remain operational in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that as new farm laws would not allow states to collect market cess, the state itself would fund the marketing department.

The chief minister, at a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan here, said that he wanted farmers to take their produce to the market committees and sell it there. "If necessary, the state would provide necessary funds for the marketing department to create facilities," he said.

The chief minister wanted the officials of both Agriculture and Marketing Departments to hold meetings with farmers at the newly constructed Rythu Vedikas and help them know the new trends in agriculture. He wants the marketing department to have a research wing to learn which crop would fetch a better price at which place and guide the farmers accordingly.  Tokens with details of which date the farmers of a village should go which market committee with his crop for better price should be provided. The chief minister wanted the officials to collect data as to how much agriculture produce is going to the market yards and whether the traders were sound enough to purchase the crop.

KCR asked the officials to explain to farmers the new trends in agriculture. "For instance, if a farmer broadcasts the seed instead of going in for raising nurseries and transplantation, he would be able to save upto Rs. 10,000 per acre. Similarly, there is a strain in cotton where a single pick would do. The agriculture officials should visit Israel to know the latest trends in agriculture and replicate them in Telangana.

"Regardless of the changes that marketing of agriculture produce would undergo on account of the new farm laws, the system in Telangana has to be foolproof and help the farmer. Within the next 10 days, the department should profile the entire agriculture landscape in Telangana. I should know which crop is being grown in which parcel of agriculture land," the Chief Minister said.

He also laid down that Rythu Bandhu Samiti offices and agriculture extension offices will be part of the Rythu Vedika. He also instructed that the departments should be immediately provided with necessary infrastructures like furniture, public address system and other facilities for conducting the meetings without any hiccups.

