Suryapet Collector misused funds, alleges Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURVAPET : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Suryapet Collector had arbitrarily sanctioned municipal funds, which are to be used only during emergencies, without the consent of the civic body’s council.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy participates

in the Urs Utsavalu at Janapahad Dargah,

in Suryapet district on Saturday

Speaking to the media on Saturday after attending the general body meeting of the Suryapet municipality, Uttam said that he had recently got `11 crore sanctioned from the Central Government for a 400 kV substation in Suryapet.

The project was, however, getting affected due to misuse and diversion of funds.

The District Collector misused Section 26 of the Municipal Act by sanctioning the municipal funds, he alleged.

The TPCC chief alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s only focus was to win civic polls by using all means. But the latter never cared about the development of municipalities, which remained fund-starved. He expressed confidence that the Congress would win the MLC Graduate polls and Nagarjuna Sagar byelection.Similarly, he said that the Congress was all set to win the forthcoming Khammam and Warangal civic polls.