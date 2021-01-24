TRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar declares love for saffron

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Declaring that he loved saffron, Jagtial TRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said he would visit temples often and wear a saffron kanduva as well. This statement came within days of Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao’s controversial statements on donations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Responding to this, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and BJP leaders lashed out at TRS leaders, labelling them “cheaters and anti-Hindus”. He said CM K Chandrasekhar Rao should learn to respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he did so, only then would the BJP cadre extend respect to the CM. TRS MLAs, who were eager to bag ministerial posts in the new Chief Minister’s regime, were trying to woo KT Rama Rao with their controversial remarks, he alleged.