Ahead of Nagarjunasagar bypoll, another Congress leader dons saffron robes

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: With an objective to clinch the Nagarjunasagar seat in the upcoming byelection, the BJP is in the process of luring prominent leaders and their supporters from the Opposition parties. The latest to join the saffron brigade is N Ravi Kumar Naik, a key supporter of Congress leader and the grand old party’s candidate in the bypoll, K Jana Reddy.

Ravi Kumar Naik, who joined the BJP on Sunday, alleged that his mentor Jana Reddy is promoting family politics in the Nagarjunasagar constituency just like the party’s top leadership is doing at the national level. “I quit a government job for the sake of Jana Reddy and entered politics,” he said. It may be mentioned here that another Jana Reddy’s supporter R Indrasena Reddy recently joined in BJP.

Jana vs Vijayashanti?

The BJP, which won the recent Dubbaka byelection and found unprecedented success in the GHMC polls, is determined to win the Nagarjunasagar poll. However, for the record, BJP candidate K Vineetha Reddy polled just 2,765 votes in the last elections.

This time though, the BJP is reportedly planning to field film star Vijayashanti against Jana Reddy. But Vineetha Reddy and another local leader K Anjaiah are also said to be vying for the BJP ticket. Meanwhile, political observes believe that even if BJP fields Vijayshanthi, it is sure to win more votes than in the past but an outright right victory is not assured.