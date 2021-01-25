Bar Councils want Supreme Court bench in South India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Bar Councils of various southern States on Sunday demanded a Supreme Court bench in South India to ensure easy access and timely justice to the litigants from this part of the country.

The Councils also demanded that the State governments concerned to pass resolutions in their legislative Assemblies for the purpose.

Participating in a webinar on the issue, chairman of Telangana Bar council A Narasimha Reddy said Hyderabad will be best suited for setting up the bench in Southern India.

Chairmen of the Bar Councils of AP, Karnataka, TN and Kerala — Ghanta Rama Rao, L Srinivas Babu, PS Amal Raj and KP Jaya Chandran — also echoed the demand.