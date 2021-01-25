BJP acting tough with terrorists & their supporters, says Ram Madhav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that the saffron party is not just taking stern action against terrorist wielding arms, but also against those who are using their pens to encourage terrorism. He made these remarks at an event organised by Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad, on his new book titled ‘Because India Comes First’ here on Sunday evening. Ram Madhav, who now look after his party’s Jammu and Kashmir affairs, said: “You have to deal with terrorism in a stern way. We used to deal only with those who would kill you. Now, we dealing with not just those who are wielding guns but also those who are using their pens to encourage terrorists wielding the guns.”

Stating that it was due to the urban support infrastructure on which terrorism thrived in Kashmir, Ram Madhav said: “There were only around 100 Indian terrorists and around 150 Pakistani terrorists. But, these 250 fellows would get funding, intellectual support, people to support them in the courts from the region which was the biggest problem. This overground establishment used to be the real support of infrastructure to thrive in India. This should be tackled firmly. Because we took those measures, today terrorism is in control.”

He added that the BJP government has been dealing with terrorism in a much better way than the previous governments. He further said that by having an alliance with PDP they have deprived terrorists for their political support.