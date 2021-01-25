STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP acting tough with terrorists & their supporters, says Ram Madhav

This overground establishment used to be the real support of infrastructure to thrive in India.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ram Madhav at his book release on Sunday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

BJP leader Ram Madhav at his book release on Sunday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that the saffron party is not just taking stern action against terrorist wielding arms, but also against those who are using their pens to encourage terrorism. He made these remarks at an event organised by Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad, on his new book titled ‘Because India Comes First’ here on Sunday evening. Ram Madhav, who now look after his party’s Jammu and Kashmir affairs, said: “You have to deal with terrorism in a stern way. We used to deal only with those who would kill you. Now, we dealing with not just those who are wielding guns but also those who are using their pens to encourage terrorists wielding the guns.”

Stating that it was due to the urban support infrastructure on which terrorism thrived in Kashmir, Ram Madhav said: “There were only around 100 Indian terrorists and around 150 Pakistani terrorists. But, these 250 fellows would get funding, intellectual support, people to support them in the courts from the region which was the biggest problem. This overground establishment used to be the real support of infrastructure to thrive in India. This should be tackled firmly. Because we took those measures, today terrorism is in control.” 

He added that the BJP government has been dealing with terrorism in a much better way than the previous governments. He further said that by having an alliance with PDP they have deprived terrorists for their political support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Madhav
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp