Cops increase vigil as Maoists lay booby traps

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Members of the Maoist party have set up many booby traps with an intention to kill policemen in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas. Police personnel recently removed more than 100 booby traps.The Maoist party is trying to enter Telangana from Chhattisgarh but are being thwarted by Greyhounds and CRPF personnel, who are carrying out regular combing operations in border areas and at places suspected to be crossing places of the party members.

For the past few months, Maoists are trying to extend their activities to Bhadrachalam and Manuguru divisions. Three Maoists who had entered the State from Chhattisgarh were killed in Cherla and Manuguru areas a few days ago. To avenge for the three dead men, Maoists have planned to kill some police personnel and are setting upbooby traps on walkways where police forces usually move. Booby traps are an old technique which were used even during the king’s regime. Maoists are believed to have opted for this method as they are difficult to detect by police forces during combing operations.

While land mines can be detected with equipment that the police have, the same equipment cannot detect booby traps. Cherla circle inspector B Ashok said they had removed 100 booby traps from 78 locations. The Maoist’s new ploy is creating panic among forces in border areas.