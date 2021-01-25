Government working for welfare of future generations: Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha took part in an Athmeeya Sammelanam, organised by the members of a few backward communities, at a private function hall in Pitlam village, Kamareddy, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said: “The TRS government is working not for winning the next elections, but for the welfare of future generations. After the formation of Telangana, BC Commission submitted a report recommending the inclusion of Chitepus in BC community, which was implemented by the government.”

The programme was organised to felicitate Kavitha, MP BB Patil and Jukkal MLA Hanumanth Shinde for implementing the recommendation of the BC Commission. Kavitha also mentioned that she will play an active role in the development of Jukkal.