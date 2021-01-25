K Chandrasekhar Rao lying to MLAs about ties with BJP: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was misinforming TRS Ministers and MLAs about a prospective alliance with the BJP in the next general elections, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, challenged KCR to publicly declare the alliance, if any. He said that the CM was fooling his party leaders with talks about the alliance, so that they don’t leave the TRS.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Kumar said, “It appears that KCR is asking his MLAs not to leave the party by claiming he has an agreement with BJP leaders in Delhi over an alliance. If so, does he have the guts to announce it openly?”

Sanjay Kumar went on to allege that the CM had also promised Union portfolios to rebel MLAs opposing KTR’s candidature for Chief Minister. “The BJP will win the next general elections, and it doesn’t need any alliance with the TRS to emerge victorious,” Sanjay Kumar said. He further said, “He (KCR) should go for elections again if he wants to make his son the Chief Minister. The MLAs supporting KTR’s candidature for Chief Minister would have floated a new party had they not been given portfolios in the State Cabinet.”

Kishan asks govt to fill vacancies in revenue dept

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, demanded that the State government fill vacancies in the Revenue Department and resolve the issues of employees at the earliest. He was speaking after launching a diary for revenue employees here on Sunday.