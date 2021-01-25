Market yards to remain open, government to fund Marketing Department, assures CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that market yards would continue to remain operational in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that as the new farm laws would not permit States to collect market cess, the State itself would fund the Marketing Department.The CM, during a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan, said that he wanted farmers to take their produce to the market committees and sell it there. “If necessary, the State would provide necessary funds to the Marketing Department to facilitate the same,” he said.

KCR wanted officials of both Agriculture and Marketing Departments to hold meetings with farmers at the newly-constructed Rythu Vedikas and help them learn about the new trends in agriculture. He directed the Marketing Department to set up a research wing to learn which crop would fetch better prices at which place, and guide the farmers accordingly. The CM also wanted officials to collect data as to how much agriculture produce was going to market yards, and whether the traders were sound enough to purchase the crop.

“If a farmer broadcasts the seed instead of raising nurseries and transplantation, he would be able to save up to Rs 10,000 per acre. Similarly, there is a strain of cotton for which a single pick would do. The agriculture officials should visit Israel to know the latest trends in agriculture and replicate them back in Telangana,” KCR said.

He added, “Regardless of the changes that the marketing of agriculture produce would undergo on account of the new farm laws, the system in Telangana has to be foolproof and farmer-friendly. Within the next 10 days, the department should profile the entire agriculture landscape in Telangana. I should know which crop is being grown in which parcel of land,” the CM said.He also laid down that Rythu Bandhu Samithi offices and agriculture extension offices must be part of the Rythu Vedika.

‘Provide facilities, security to woman staff’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials to ensure that woman employees have enough security and facilities at their workplaces. While interacting with women employees of agriculture and marketing departments, the Chief Minister asked CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal to take necessary steps in all departments so that there would not be any dearth of facilities for women employees