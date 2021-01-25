Sircilla Zilla Parishad school set to reopen with high-tech facilities

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: At a time when the authorities concerned are taking all necessary measures to provide government schools a facelift, Sircilla Zilla Parishad Girls High School is undergoing a major transformation. At the instance of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, a few private companies have already started spending money on the school, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Thanks to the efforts of the government, the Minister and these private companies, a new school building is coming up on the premises which would have adequate number of classrooms, computer and science labs, playgrounds, lush green surroundings and quality furniture. Aimed at providing quality education under safe roofs, the school is being renovated on par with its corporate counterparts.

Mentioning that the private companies have donated a total of around `3 crore for giving the school a facelift, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar appreciated their move, which helped the authorities construct 20 more classrooms, computer labs with Internet facility and a fully-equipped library. A dining hall, which can accommodate 400 students at a time, and a volleyball court has also been built. Pointing out that all pending works will be completed in one week, the Collector told Express that the school will reopen for Classes 9 and 10 on February 1.