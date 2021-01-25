Stir at Secretariat; Shabbir Ali decries Muslims’ arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir strongly condemned the arrest of activists of various organisations, who tried to visit the Secretariat to offer prayers at the two mosques, namely Masjid-e-Hashmi and Masjid-e-Dafatir Mohammedia.

In a press release, Shabbir Ali said that a Joint Action Committee of various Muslim organisations had given a call for ‘Chalo Secretariat’ to offer prayers at the same place where the two mosques existed on the Secretariat premises until they were demolished by ruling TRS government in July, 2020. He said that the demand for resuming prayers at the Secretariat mosques’ site was fully justified as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had “illegally” demolished them. Alleging that the CM had openly cheated the Muslim and Hindu communities on the promise of reconstructing the two mosques and a temple, Shabbir Ali said that their religious sentiments were hurt.

Meanwhile, speaking at Hyderabad, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the Centre set up a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.