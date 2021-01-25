Telangana releases vax guidelines for private health staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department of Telangana on Sunday released the guidelines for vaccination of staff at private healthcare facilities, which is scheduled to be on Monday. According to the guidelines, vaccination will be conducted by the government teams at the private facilities having more than 50 healthcare workers, whereas the staff of facilities having less than 50 workers will be tagged to the nearest larger healthcare facility. Also, not more than 100 healthcare workers will be vaccinated in each session.