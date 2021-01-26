Allot land for NCDC: Kishan Reddy to CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to allocate three acres of land in Hyderabad for setting up the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was formerly known as National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Assuring that he would ensure quick release of Central funds, which have already been allocated, Kishan Reddy expressed concern that the funds to this regard might lapse if the State government fails to respond in time.Meanwhile, the Secunderabad Parliamentarian said that though the State government had previously agreed to allocate land for NCDC, it later went back on its word and offered to give only an old building.

The Union Health Ministry has categorically said that the said building will not fulfil the requirements to set up the Centre, Kishan said. He further pointed out that the NCDC, once constructed, will be useful for people. “NCDC will be useful for medical researchers and students, and also for research programmes in government medical colleges,” he said.