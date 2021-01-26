STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chillar agents back in business near RBI

After months of closure due to the pandemic, the Hyderabad office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Saifabad is now open to the public.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After months of closure due to the pandemic, the Hyderabad office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Saifabad is now open to the public. Around 500-800 people are frequenting the bank each day to exchange their soiled currency notes for new ones. Some of them collect change for notes of larger denomination. On Monday, the queue of ‘change collectors’ or ‘chillar agents’ was longer than usual.

Owing to the pandemic, RBI has stopped taking biometric details of people seeking notes, which means there is no limit to RBI’s change and note exchange services.   “People have been waiting here from 6 am,” an RBI security personel told Express. “Many collect change and exchange it with shops or exchange soiled notes from businesses and people,” he added. 

Several citizens queue up outside the RBI for
collecting change and exchanging soiled notes
on Monday | Vinay Madapu

No limit to visits now
Earlier, before the lockdown, RBI allowed people to change notes worth `5,000 only and once in 15 days. “If people went twice in 15 days, the biometric scanner identified them and security personnel would stop them. However, now the scanner is not being used, due to the prevailing pandemic. Besides, the limit of change is up from `5,000 to `10,000 per visit,” an official source from RBI said.    

Service hours for collecting change and soiled note exchange are between 10.15 am and 2.45 pm. Several touts have begun gathering again near the RBI office. They charge `50 to provide change for `1,000. 

Cash is handy
“I came here to get change for `30,000 for my daughter’s wedding next week. Liquid cash is handy and turns out to be very useful for small purchases,” said Ashfaq Ahmed, who was in the queue on Monday. 
Mohan Raju, who was also waiting, said, “I came here to exchange soiled notes which I collected from petrol bunks and shop owners.” He said he would return the money after taking a small commission.

