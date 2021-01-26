Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy slams Telangana government for indifference towards farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said on Monday that the State and Centre were showing an indifferent attitude towards the agriculture sector and farmers. He slammed the State government for not implementing crop loan waiver, questioning whether only Rythu Bandhu would suffice for the welfare of farmers.

Speaking at a press conference, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been trying to prove his loyalty to the BJP government by deceiving farmers. He said that the TRS government had weakened the Horticulture Department by not even paying emoluments, and sacked around 450 Agriculture Extension Officers.

“KCR is ready to welcome loss for the implementation of Farm Laws,” he said, adding that the State had become an agent to rice millers. Stating that the farmers have suffered losses for cultivating superfine variety of paddy, he demanded the government to provide compensation.