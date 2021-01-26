STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Governor Tamilisai showers praise on Telangana government on Republic Day

She said that due to the state government's efforts, the Covid-19 mortality rate in Telangana could be brought down to the lowest possible value.

Published: 26th January 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan showered praises on the state government on Tuesday in her address on the occasion of Republic Day held at the Public Gardens in Nampally. 

Soundararajan praised the government's efforts in containing the Covid-19 infections in the state by "strict implementation of the lockdown" and also by offering "the best medical treatment to the affected". She said that due to the state government's efforts, the Covid-19 mortality rate in Telangana could be brought down to the lowest possible value.

Soundararajan said, "A record number of above 76 lakh tests were conducted across the state by setting up the centres even at the Mandal level. In the state, 2 lakh tests were conducted for every 10 lakh population, as against national average of 1.39 lakh tests. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.54 per cent as against national rate of 1.4 per cent. The recovery rate in the state is 98.24 per cent as against national rate of 96.8 per cent. Thus, the state has been performing well in containing ill-effects of COVID-19." 

Remembering the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the development of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, she thanked him for giving "great impetus to quicken the process". 

The Governor also praised the state for distributing 12kg rice per household and extending financial help of Rs 1,500 per month to each poor family due to the loss of livelihoods during the lockdown. 

She also remembered that the state had ensured the provision of free meals during the lockdown to the poor people through Annapurna canteens and arrangement of special trains for migrant workers to travel to their native places. 

She pointed out that despite incurring a huge revenue loss of Rs 52,000 crore due to the pandemic, the Telangana government continued its all welfare and social security schemes for the benefit of the poor. 

Remembering the plans of Amazon Web Services to set up its Data Center in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 20,761 crore, Soundararajan praised the state government's efforts in boosting the IT sector's growth in Hyderabad as well as tier-II cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam by starting IT Hubs there. 

She also praised the state government for utilising the lockdown period to take up infrastructural development works in Hyderabad, including laying of 250km of BT roads, for the widening of 26 main roads under SRDP etc. 

The Governor said that it is a matter of pride that Swachh Bharath  Mission has declared Charminar Pedestrian Project as a Special Swachh Iconic construction. The construction of the cable bridge at Durgam cheruvu leading to easing of traffic movement also came under praise. 

Apart from these, the Governor praised the state government for its recent decision to increase the retirement age, for deciding to finish the construction of Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation scheme by this year-end, Dharani portal for land transactions and for its various flagship schemes including Mission Bhagiratha, Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan republic day
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp