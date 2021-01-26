Governor Tamilisai showers praise on Telangana government on Republic Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan showered praises on the state government on Tuesday in her address on the occasion of Republic Day held at the Public Gardens in Nampally.

Soundararajan praised the government's efforts in containing the Covid-19 infections in the state by "strict implementation of the lockdown" and also by offering "the best medical treatment to the affected". She said that due to the state government's efforts, the Covid-19 mortality rate in Telangana could be brought down to the lowest possible value.

Soundararajan said, "A record number of above 76 lakh tests were conducted across the state by setting up the centres even at the Mandal level. In the state, 2 lakh tests were conducted for every 10 lakh population, as against national average of 1.39 lakh tests. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.54 per cent as against national rate of 1.4 per cent. The recovery rate in the state is 98.24 per cent as against national rate of 96.8 per cent. Thus, the state has been performing well in containing ill-effects of COVID-19."

Remembering the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the development of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, she thanked him for giving "great impetus to quicken the process".

The Governor also praised the state for distributing 12kg rice per household and extending financial help of Rs 1,500 per month to each poor family due to the loss of livelihoods during the lockdown.

She also remembered that the state had ensured the provision of free meals during the lockdown to the poor people through Annapurna canteens and arrangement of special trains for migrant workers to travel to their native places.

She pointed out that despite incurring a huge revenue loss of Rs 52,000 crore due to the pandemic, the Telangana government continued its all welfare and social security schemes for the benefit of the poor.

Remembering the plans of Amazon Web Services to set up its Data Center in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 20,761 crore, Soundararajan praised the state government's efforts in boosting the IT sector's growth in Hyderabad as well as tier-II cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam by starting IT Hubs there.

She also praised the state government for utilising the lockdown period to take up infrastructural development works in Hyderabad, including laying of 250km of BT roads, for the widening of 26 main roads under SRDP etc.

The Governor said that it is a matter of pride that Swachh Bharath Mission has declared Charminar Pedestrian Project as a Special Swachh Iconic construction. The construction of the cable bridge at Durgam cheruvu leading to easing of traffic movement also came under praise.

Apart from these, the Governor praised the state government for its recent decision to increase the retirement age, for deciding to finish the construction of Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation scheme by this year-end, Dharani portal for land transactions and for its various flagship schemes including Mission Bhagiratha, Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc.