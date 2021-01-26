Jogulamba temple in Telangana to get a facelift

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Alampur, also known as the Kashi of the South, will witness rapid development of tourism infrastructure soon. With the Union government sanctioning Rs 36.73 crore for the development of the Jogulamba Temple under the (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Advancement Drive (PRASAD) scheme, modern amenities will soon dot the temple premises. Parking facilities, CCTV cameras and lighting systems will be set up at a cost of Rs 5.47 crore.

A multimedia exhibition centre and auditorium will be set up using Rs 11.93 crore. A bus shelter, theatre, and food court will also be set up using Rs 13.18 crore. Boating facility will be set up using Rs 30.50 crore and roads, side drains and direction boards using another Rs 13.20 crore.

The PRASAD scheme was introduced by the Centre around six months ago for the development of wellknown temples in the country.

Alampur temple authorities had sent proposals worth Rs 50 crore for the scheme, but the Centre agreed to sanction Rs 36.73 crore. Although Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he would sanction Rs 100 crore to develop temples in the State, the funds are yet to be released.