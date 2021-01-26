NCBC pulls up EFLU for violations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) member Talloju Achary on Monday asked the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to cancel or withhold the recruitment process until he received a valid and satisfactory reply from the Vice-Chancellor of EFLU for not implementing OBC reservations.

Achary conducted a hearing in the city, acting on a complaint raised by AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan. Irked over responses from university officials, the Commission summoned the VC and other officials to appear in person on February 3, 2021, in Delhi. Sravan said as per UGC norms, there should have been eight professors, 16 associate professors and 39 assistant professors in EFLU from the OBC community. However, while there was no representation of professors and associate professors, only 25 out of 39 posts sanctioned for assistant professors are filled.