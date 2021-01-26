Non-bailable warrant issued against Asaduddin Owaisi by special court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a special court in Hyderabad has reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his failure to appear in a case of attack on Congress leader and former minister Mohd Shabbir Ali at Mirchowk in 2015.

As for the case, during GHMC election campaign in 2015, a car carrying senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Shabbir Ali was intercepted by some persons and a few of them attacked Shabbir Ali who was sitting inside the car. The police had registered a criminal case and, in their chargesheet, had named Asaduddin Owaisi as the prime accused along with several others. The MIM leader had denied his role in the incident.