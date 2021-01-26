Padma Shri for Telangana artiste Kanaka Raju

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Kanaka Raju, a master of the ancient Gondi dance form Gussadi, has been chosen for the Government of India’s civilian honour Padma Shri. An Adivasi from the Gond tribe in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district of Telangana, Kanaka Raju is the only person from the State to be selected for Padma awards this year.

This is not the first time that Kanaka Raju, a senior citizen from Marlavai village, is being nationally recognised for his prowess in the dance form. He had earlier participated in the Republic Day parade and performed Gussadi, when late APJ Abdul Kalam was the President of India. “I am very happy that the government is acknowledging my talent and the art form. I may be a poor man, but I have the blessings of my teachers and ancestors,” he said.