Post two deaths, Telangana falls short of coronavirus vacccine target

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 vaccination drive for private healthcare workers in Telangana kicked off on Monday with nearly 495 sessions planned and executed on Day 6 of the vaccine roll-out. Only 47.4% (20,359) of the targeted beneficiaries (42,915), which include health staff at tertiary care hospitals, private teaching hospitals and small nursing homes, were vaccinated on Monday. Two deaths in a week’s span may have led to vaccine hesitancy. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as on Monday is 1,30,607, amounting to 61% coverage of targeted beneficiaries.

Top docs take jab

Top doctors from various private hospitals in Hyderabad took the jab on Monday. At the AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, around 200 doctors and other healthcare workers got themselves vaccinated on Monday. Dr Swaraja Lakshmi, DMHO, Rangareddy, inaugurated the vaccination drive in the hospital. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, at the AIG Hospitals, led the vaccination drive and was the first one to take the jab.

“I request everyone in the healthcare sector to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. It would go a long way in crushing the pandemic,” he said.

Among the other top doctors who got vaccinated on Monday were Dr Raghotham Reddy, pulmonologist; Dr Hari Kishan Boorugu and Dr MV Rao, senior physicians at Yashoda Hospitals; Dr K J Reddy and Dr Jairamchander, senior orthopedic surgeons; and Dr Gopala Krishna Gokhale, cardiothoracic surgeon at Apol l o Hospitals. Former minister and AIPC SZ coordinator Dr J Geeta Reddy and Hyderabad DMHO, Dr J Venkati also got vaccinated on Monday. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 148 new Covid-19 cases, 324 recoveries and one death on Sunday. This takes the total active cases in the State to 3,234 and the toll to 1,590.

Guv lauds research on powdered plasma Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan lauded the doctors at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital while inaugurating the Covid Equipment Exhibition and the vaccine rollout at the hospital on Monday. During her visit to the hospital, she took keen note in the hospital research team’s research work on the lyophilized (powder) convalescent plasma, which could become another weapon in fighting Covid-19. She also toured the DRDO equipment made to combat Covid-19 virus.